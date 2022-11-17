Share:

LAHORE - Ireland women’s cricket team beat Pakistan team by 34 runs to win the three-match T20I series 2-1 here at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday. The last T20I also added significance as Pakistan Cricket Board, as part of its social corporate responsibility supported the Pink Ribbon campaign to create awareness about breast cancer. In this regard, both team captains, players, match officials and commentators had worne pink ribbons during the course of the match and awareness messages were displayed inside the stadium. Coming into the match with series level at 1-1, Ireland’s captain Laura Delany made no hesitation to bat first after winning the toss and the opening batters made full use of the batting track and put a 110-run partnership for the first wicket. Amy Hunter was the first one to go back to the hut, scoring 35- ball 40, hitting 3 fours. Right-handed batter Gaby Lewis was next to go not before top-scoring for her side with a 46-ball 71, smashing 11 fours and a six. Orla Prendergast contributed a quick-fire 23-ball 37, which included three fours and one six. The tourists went on to score 167-4 in 20 overs. Chasing 168 to win, only three Pakistan batters managed to score into double figures and the side was all out for 133 in the 19th over. Javeria Khan topscored with 50 off 37, laced with seven fours while Nida Dar struck 24-ball 26 and Fatima Sana score 10-ball 14. For Ireland, captain Delany and Arlene Kelly grabbed three wickets apiece, while Jane Maguire took 2-26. For her match winning innings, Lewis was declared player of the match. She also topped the batting chart with 144 runs in the threematch T20I series and was named player of the series. After featuring in the threematch ODI and three-match T20I series, Ireland will return home in the wee hours of Thursday. Pakistan in their next assignment will now take on Australia in Australia for three ODIs – part of ICC Women’s Championship and three T20Is in January next year before featuring in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in February in South Africa. PAkiSTAniS’ hOSPiTAliTy TO STAy wiTh US FOREvER, SAyS iRiSh cAPTAin Meanwhile, Irish women cricket captain Laura Katherine Delany has said that the love, warmth and hospitality her team received during the 12- day tour to Lahore will remain a cherished part of their lives in the years to come. “We are humbled by the hospitality extended to us by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Lahorites during our brief tour of the historic city. The people’s had been incredibly welcoming and this made our tour remarkable.” About the Pakistani cuisine, she said she fell for the Saag (a leafy green vegetable prepared from mustard greens) during her sojourn and the Naan bread, adding that although the girls avoided Pakistani spicy food, all of them developed a liking for roti. The Irish captain expressed the hope that their visit to the cricket-loving country would inspire more and more young girls and promote women cricket in this part of the world, adding the team will be looking forward to return for another bilateral series to a country which worships cricket.