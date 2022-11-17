Share:

The joint investigation team (JIT), formed to probe the attack on former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday visited a crime scene in Wazirabad.

The joint investigation team – formed to probe the attack on Imran Khan on November 3, has been constituted under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

As per details, the JIT has begun its probe into an ‘assassination attempt’ on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

Sources say two members of the JIT, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan, Syed Khurram and SP counter-terrorism department Naseebullah visited the crime scene.

It has been also learnt that the alleged attacker Naveed will be presented before the court for remand in the case.

On November 15, the Punjab government notified a six-member joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the attack on Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

According to details, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar will be the convener of joint investigation team (JIT).

The other members include Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Khurram, Assistant IG investigation branch Ehsanullah Chauhan, Superintendent of Police Potohar Rawalpindi Malik Tariq Mehmood and SP counter-terrorism department Naseebullah.