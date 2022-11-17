Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf yesterday once again postponed the joint sitting of parliament till December 20 (Tuesday). This joint session was scheduled to be held on November 18 will now be held on December 20. The National Assembly speaker rescheduled the session in exercise of powers conferred by proviso to Rule 4 of the Parliament (Joint Sittings) Rules 1973. Under the Rule- 4 of the Parliament (Joint Sittings) Rules 1973, “the speaker shall determine when a joint sitting shall be adjourned sine die or to a particular day, or to an hour of the same day: provided that the speaker may, if he thinks fit, call a joint sitting before the date or time to which it has been adjourned or at any time after the joint sitting has been adjourned sine die.