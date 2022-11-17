Share:

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) declared the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif a murder.

KHRC Member Martin Mavenjina said that Arshad Sharif had been murdered as part of a plan.

“The position of the Kenyan police on the death of Arshad Sharif is also weak,” he stated.

“It is also clear from the investigation that those who had fired shots at Arshad Sharif were trained people,” he added.

It is to be noted here that senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif had been murdered in Kenya a few weeks ago what the Kenyan police had termed a case of mistaken identity.