Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Wednesday that the government was not considering making "major changes" to the Pakis­tan Army Act (PAA) 1952.

"Media hype over amendments to the Pakistan Army Act is uncalled for," the defence minister stressed after a local daily reported that major changes would be made to the law.

"Government is not considering any major changes in the said Act. SCP had demanded review of relevant clauses of PAA in its judgment in CP 39/2019, which shall be complied with in due course.”

The news report stated that the government "seems" to be considering amending the army act to empower the appointing authority — the prime minister — to retain "any candidate through a simple notification, rather than having to go through a complex, constitutional process".

The report further mentioned that after some changes, the report will be laid down before the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) after the Ministry of Defence's nod last month. Later, it will land before the parliament for legislation.

The reports come as the army is all set to see a change of command, with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa all set to retire next month. The army chief is busy conducting farewell visits nowadays.

PML-N — the major stakeholder in the ruling coalition — has decided that the senior-most military official whose name will be at the top of the list sent to the prime minister would be appointed for the coveted slot.