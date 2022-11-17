Share:

PESHAWAR - Arshad Ayub, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, presided over a meeting on Wednesday to discuss departmental concerns and ongoing projects of the Irrigation Department. The meeting was attended by the relevant Irrigation Department authorities as well as Irrigation Secretary Mohammad Ayaz, Additional Secretary Nawaz Khan, and Chief Engineer North Ghulam Ishaq Khan. Arshad Ayub received a thorough update on several departmental issues and ongoing projects during the meeting and provided the necessary instructions. During the meeting, he gave instructions to expedite work on the projects while maintaining the highest standards for construction work and taking practical measures to finish them within the allotted time.