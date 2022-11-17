Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Develop­ment Authority (LDA) conducted operations in four approved and unapproved residential schemes located on Ferozepur Road on Wednes­day and demolished and sealed many illegal con­structions. On the instructions of LDA Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan, staff of State Man­agement Private Housing Schemes sealed the of­fice of Pak Arab Housing Scheme and demolished the roads of Pearl Housing Scheme, besides de­molishing the roads of an illegal land near Takbir Villas.The staff also removed encroachments on the park and mosque site in Eden Garden Housing Scheme, besides sealing the illegal building on the school site. The land worth more than Rs 70 crore was retrieved during the operations.