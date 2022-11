Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan legend and current batting coach M Yousuf and Test batter Azhar Ali will be part of the Level-III coaching course that begins today (Thursday) here at National High Performance Centre. The course will run till 22 Nov and will be attended by 35 participants, 17 of which are current and former Test cricketers. Participants include Abdul Rehman, Abdul Saad, Adnan Rasool, Aftab Khan, Agha Sabir Ali, Amanullah Dehpal, Anwar Ali, Arshad Khan, Ashraf Ali, Azhar Ali, Ghulam Ali, Hafiz Majid, Humayun Farhat, Imran Farhat, Jamal Uddin, M Saeed Anwer, M Yousaf, M Sami, Nadeem Gondal, Qaisar Abbas, Raees Amjad, Rao Iftikhar, Riaz Afridi, Riffat Ullah, Rizwan Quraishi, Roze Khan, Shahid Latif, Shoaib Khan, Wajahat Ullha Wasti, Tabish Khan, Taufiq Umer, Waqar Oraqzai, Waqas Ahmad and Zulfiqar Babar.