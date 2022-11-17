Share:

RAWALPINDI - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday raised objections over a medical report submitted by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi and snubbed him during hearing of petitions against closures of roads and educational institutions by PTI during protests against assassination attempt on Imran Khan, the former premier. “Do you stand with the medical report you had submitted as a reason for the absence during the last hearing,” asked LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf from city police chief. “Your medical report does not present a reason for your absence in any way for the hearing of an important case,” the Justice remarked. He added that action would be taken against you (CPO) if you still stand by the medical report. Following the resumption of the court proceedings after a short break, CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari apologised before the court twice. LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf was hearing the petitions seeking immediate orders to stop PTI’s ongoing long march and initiating action against those leaders and workers involved in blocking roads leading to closures of schools, colleges and paralysing normal life in twin cities. “On the day of hearing you were sick as per medical report but you were in Murree on the very next day,” the justice remarked. “It is your misunderstanding that you can cheat the court. We are not sitting here just for nothing. This is your behaviour. How can the public trust you? People are facing humiliation just because of sluggish attitude of officers like you. They don’t trust you and the courts are being criticised,” the judge said. Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf also took strict notice of absence of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and ordered him to appear before the court or else action will be taken against him. The court also sought a report on PTI’s protests and sit-ins from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director General (DG), Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway and additional home secretary. ADC (G) Nausheen Israr, who appeared before LHC on behalf of Chief Secretary Punjab, apprised the judge that Chief Secretary is looking into matters on daily basis and meetings are also being held in this regard. On this, court directed ADC to submit detail report in this regard. DIG motorways should also appear before court to share his traffic management during protests. “The whole world is witnessing as how our police force and other law enforcement agencies are able to maintain law and order situation” he said adding that blocking motorway is a heinous crime and important issue as it may lead to some disaster. On one hand, we conduct mock exercises to use motorway as defence purpose while a small group of 10 people appear from somewhere and block it for traffic,” the justice observed. “It is not a matter on which eyes should be closed. How can we ensure defence movement in case of any mishap? This shows only 15 men can paralyse the whole system,” said Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf. Addl Attorney General Malik Siddique told court that the interior ministry had forwarded letters to IG Punjab and Chief Secretary. “This was all point scoring,” said judge. “Nobody is serious in imparting his or her duty,” the judge said adding that the whole roads were cleared soon after petitions filed before the court. “Who can muster courage to challenge the writ of LEAs or stand before them,” justice asked. He said police and administration of Rawalpindi have been directed to take action against those involved in road blockage and to ensure the public movement. The court postponed hearing till November 23. Meanwhile, police have registered two cases against mobs involved in road blocking. Interestingly, the police had not nominated even a single leader or worker of PTI in the FIRs lodged with police stations Naseerabad and Taxila despite having evidence against them. CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, while talking to media men, said that action would be taken against those involved in road blocking.