Share:

HYDERABAD - Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo on Wednesday said additional senior doc­tors, nurses and paramedical staff were appointed in the accident and emergency department of Civil Hospital for the facilita­tion of the the patients as the regular staff was on the strike for several days. He said this while chairing a meeting of in-charg­es and registrars of all departments and wards. He further said that all the patients, whether poor or rich, were being provided treatment facilities in the civil hospital without discrimination and the health care commission also issued a provisional cer­tificate due to its best performance.