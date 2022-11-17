HYDERABAD - Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo on Wednesday said additional senior doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were appointed in the accident and emergency department of Civil Hospital for the facilitation of the the patients as the regular staff was on the strike for several days. He said this while chairing a meeting of in-charges and registrars of all departments and wards. He further said that all the patients, whether poor or rich, were being provided treatment facilities in the civil hospital without discrimination and the health care commission also issued a provisional certificate due to its best performance.
Share:
Our Staff Reporter
November 17, 2022
Share: