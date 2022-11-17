Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Aftab Sultan on Wednesday informed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that they have re-opened inquiries into the Malam Jabba and Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Peshawar scams and the same will be concluded in next six months. He was briefing the PAC which met under the chair of Noor Alam Khan at Parliament House. On the occasion, Noor complained that the committee had referred multiple cases to NAB but there was no progress over them so far. He said that the PAC has referred the Billion Tree Tsunami, BRT Peshawar, Malam Jabba, Bank of Khyber, KPK helicopter and other cases but it seems that somebody wants to protect the elements involved in these scams. He urged the Chairman NAB to take indiscriminate action over the inquiries assigned to the anti-corruption watchdog and conclude them as early as possible. Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan briefed the committee that an inquiry related to the misuse of helicopters belonging to the KPK government has been concluded and the names of 1800 individuals have been sent to the provincial government for recovery.