SUJAWAL - Accused shot dead a married woman here on Wednesday. Police arrested the murder with arms. According to de­tails, the culprit Sajjad Sod­hu gunned down a married woman Piplan Sodhu in vil­lage Abdullah Sodhu of Su­jawal. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. Police arrested the murder­er with pistol and after reg­istering a case against him started investigation.