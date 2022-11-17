Share:

LAHORE - MPAs namely Malik Umar Farooq and Mian Waris Aziz met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office to discuss the political situation. They also informed the CM about the development projects in their constituencies and Baba Guru Nanak international Kabaddi tournament in Dijkot. The CM assured to review giving the status of a tehsil to Dijkot on the request of Malik Umar Farooq and said that new districts and tehsils have been created for the convenience of the people. The new administrative units would provide real relief by solving public problems at their doorstep, he maintained. Similarly, the 100 beds would be added to the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology along with the acquisition of cardiologists from abroad; he said and announced to inaugurate Samanabad hospital besides reviewing the provision of land for the press club during his next visit to Faisalabad. Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present. CM condemns terrorists’ attack on police mobile in Lakki Marwat Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has strongly condemned the terrorists’ attack on a police mobile in Lakki Marwat and paid tributes to the martyred policemen. He saluted the sacrifice of the policemen and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. I pray for the departed souls and the Punjab government equally shares the grief of the bereaved heirs, he concluded. CM message on International Day for tolerance Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has said that promoting tolerance through mutual understanding among people is the need of the hour. In his message, the CM said that in this era of growing extremism and violent conflicts, the importance of tolerance and patience is increased more than ever. Ending hate, intolerance and prejudice is only possible with love, tolerance and agreement, he added. Let us make the world a better place for everyone to live with tolerance. Be tolerant and walk the path of tolerance as the world is already mired in countless problems due to intolerance. We have to follow the path of tolerance to keep society peaceful, he added. The CM said that the blessed life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the best example of tolerance and patience as He adopted a tolerant attitude even with antagonists. The religion of Islam teaches us to be peaceful and tolerant and society also requires such societal norms. Not only the family but also the society is withered due to negative attitudes. The CM maintained that positive thinking and best behaviour should be adopted to overcome intolerant attitudes and an attitude of tolerance should be adopted. Every stratus should play its role in promoting the norms of tolerance and patience, he concluded.