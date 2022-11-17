FAISALABAD - Under the vision of Deputy Commissioner Hamid Sheikh, ‘My plant, my class fellow’ motivational campaign has been launched for students of the government schools in the district for maximum tree plantation. Students are now planting saplings under this slogan at their schools. Chief Executive Officer Education Authority Iftikhar Khan visited Government Crescent Model Higher Secondary School, Sheikhupura, on Wednesday and took part in the motivational campaign. He said that Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh had created an approach among students of tree plantation by giving a good slogan.
Share:
Our Staff Reporter
November 17, 2022
Share: