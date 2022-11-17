Share:

FAISALABAD - Under the vision of Deputy Commissioner Hamid Sheikh, ‘My plant, my class fellow’ motivational campaign has been launched for students of the government schools in the district for maximum tree plantation. Students are now planting sap­lings under this slogan at their schools. Chief Ex­ecutive Officer Education Authority Iftikhar Khan visited Government Crescent Model Higher Sec­ondary School, Sheikhupura, on Wednesday and took part in the motivational campaign. He said that Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh had created an approach among students of tree plantation by giving a good slogan.