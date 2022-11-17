Share:

CAPE CANAVERAL - After two failed attempts, NASA was readying to launch its new mega Moon rocket early Wednesday from Florida, less than a week after the massive machine withstood a hurricane. “Our time is coming. And we hope that that is on Wednesday,” said Mike Sarafin, the manager of the much-delayed Artemis 1 mission, at NASA headquarters. The weather promises to be favorable, with an 80 percent chance of launch during a two hour window that begins at 1:04 am local time (0604 GMT). As expected, Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, NASA’s first female launch director, gave her go-ahead on Tuesday afternoon to begin fueling operations. The Artemis 1 mission, a test flight without astronauts, represents the first step in the US space agency’s plan to build a lasting presence on the Moon, and take lessons from there to prepare for a future voyage to Mars in the 2030s. Named after the sister of Apollo in Greek mythology, the new space program comes 50 years after humans last set foot on lunar soil. It will be the first launch of the 32-story tall Space Launch System rocket, the most powerful ever designed by NASA. Countdown has already begun at the storied Kennedy Space Center, where the orange and white behemoth awaits its maiden flight. The takeoff is scheduled less than a week after the passage of Hurricane Nicole, which the rocket endured outside on its launch pad. The hurricane damaged a thin strip of caulklike material which encircles the Orion crew capsule atop the rocket, making it more aerodynamic. However, NASA said Monday that this posed a minimal risk. Two backup dates are possible, if needed, on November 19 and 25. About 100,000 people are expected on the coast to watch the launch, with the rocket promising to light up the night sky. Andrew Trombley, a space enthusiast from St. Louis, Missouri, is anxiously hoping for a successful liftoff after several futile trips for the launch. “I’ve been down here a couple of times already to watch this thing go up and have it canceled so, this is like, whatever, the third trip down here for this, so I’m excited to see it go,” said the network engineer