For the third time, the Punjab government on Tuesday recon­stituted the joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the attack on the PTI chairman during the long march in Wazi­rabad. The Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mah­mood Dogar has now been appointed as the head of the JIT as he has replaced DG Khan RPO Syed Khurram Ali Shah, who has now been named a member of the team.

In addition to this constant shuffling, what is also raising eyebrows is the fact that Mr Dogar’s appointment comes while he is at the cen­tre of a scuffle between Punjab and the federal government. The cen­tre and provincial government locked horns after the Establishment Division issued a transfer and then a suspension order of the Lahore CCPO. However, the Punjab government asked Mr Dogar to not leave the post and continue serving as the Lahore police chief. This matter became even messier with the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) get­ting involved along with the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Reports reveal that on Tuesday, Mr Dogar paid a visit to the PTI chief’s residence in Zaman Park. Shortly after this visit, a notification appointing him as the convenor of the JIT was issued. Because of the ongoing game of musical chairs, the JIT has yet to hold its first meet­ing before starting the Investigation even though two weeks have passed since the attack occurred.

According to sources, the constant changes in the formation of the JIT have taken place as the authorities are looking for an “appropri­ate” officer that is trusted by the PTI. Whether this is the case or not, these actions convey that the government has little confidence in its team. It must be noted that the formal arrest of the prime suspect, Naveed, is yet to be recorded, and other measures mandatory for the investigation have also been stalled as the JIT is yet to become func­tional. The delay and constant shuffling will only add to the conspira­cy theories surrounding such a high-profile investigation and will also influence how the results will be interpreted considering how con­fidence among the public is low when it comes to state institutions