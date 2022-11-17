Share:

ABBOTTABAD - A newly-wed couple on Wednesday died of suffocation caused by gas leakage at Banda Qazi near Abbottabad. According to Rescue 1122 sources, a couple from Banda Qazi Abbottabad, lost their lives due to suffocation caused by the gas leakage. The family while sleeping in the night temporarily left the gas heater on, unfortunately, after sometime owing to low gas pressure or the leakage resulted in the room being filled with gas. As a result, Ubaid Ali, 26, and his wife Rikaya Bibi, 25, died of suffocation. Locals informed Rescue 1122 and later both deceased were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad where the doctors had pronounced them dead.