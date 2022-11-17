Share:

LAHORE - Sindh were guided towards potential safety by an undefeated century by Omair Bin Yousuf on day-three of the Quaid-eAzam Trophy round nine fixture against Northern while the Central Punjab-Northern match was poised for a draw. The third consecutive day of the Southern Punjab and KP match in Abbottabad was lost due to rain and a wet outfield. Over at the National Bank Cricket Arena (National Stadium, Karachi), Sindh resumed their first innings from the overnight score of 52-0 in reply to Northern’s 605-8. Middle-order batter Omair Bin Yousuf (101* off 205 balls, 12 fours) was star of the day for his side as his unbeaten century took Sindh to 345-5 in 97.2 overs. Omair found good support from Sarfaraz Ahmed as the two have so far added 129 runs for their unbroken sixth-wicket stand. Sarfaraz was unbeaten on 62 off 76 balls (8 fours), when stumps were drawn for the day. Saim Ayub scored 60 while captain Saud Shakeel contributed 43. Off-spinner Mubasir Khan took two wickets for Northern. Over at the LCCA Ground, Balochistan finished day-three at 219-4 in their first innings in reply to Central Punjab’s first innings 349-run total. Opener Imran Butt top-scored with 80 off 147 balls (11 fours) and provided Balochistan a 115- run first-wicket stand with Imam-ul-Haq (43 off 93 balls). Abdul Wahid Bangalzai contributed 43 off 91. Zafar Gohar took 3-64.