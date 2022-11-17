Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Iran yesterday vowed to eliminate terrorism together from the region. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian to discuss the bilateral issues. They held discussions on recent developments in the region, noted with satisfaction the positive trajectory in bilateral relations, and reiterated joint resolve to further cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch said in a tweet. The two FMs condemned terrorism in all its forms and vowed to work together to eliminate the menace. Pakistan and Iran have recently enhanced business ties. Iran has exported commodities worth $704 million to Pakistan during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22), the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced earlier.