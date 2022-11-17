Share:

LAHORE - MPAs namely Malik Umar Farooq and Mian Waris Aziz met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office to discuss the po­litical situation. They also informed the CM about the development proj­ects in their constituencies and Baba Guru Nanak international Kabaddi tournament in Dijkot.

The CM assured to review giv­ing the status of a tehsil to Dijkot on the request of Malik Umar Fa­rooq and said that new districts and tehsils have been created for the convenience of the people. The new administrative units would provide real relief by solving public prob­lems at their doorstep, he main­tained. Similarly, the 100 beds would be added to the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology along with the acquisi­tion of cardiologists from abroad; he said and announced to inaugurate Samanabad hospital besides review­ing the provision of land for the press club during his next visit to Faisala­bad. Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present.

CM MESSAGE ON INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR TOLERANCE

Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has said that promoting toler­ance through mutual understand­ing among people is the need of the hour. In his message, the CM said that in this era of growing extrem­ism and violent conflicts, the im­portance of tolerance and patience is increased more than ever. Ending hate, intolerance and prejudice is only possible with love, tolerance and agreement, he added. Let us make the world a better place for everyone to live with toler­ance. Be tolerant and walk the path of tolerance as the world is already mired in count­less problems due to intolerance. We have to follow the path of tol­erance to keep society peaceful, he added. The CM said that the blessed life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the best example of toler­ance and patience as He adopted a tolerant attitude even with antago­nists. The religion of Islam teaches us to be peaceful and tolerant and society also requires such societal norms. Not only the family but also the society is withered due to negative attitudes.