Share:

In 1863, James Caleb Jackson created a breakfast cereal from graham flour dough which was dried and then broken down into different shapes that were so hard that they needed to be soaked over­night to be edible. John Harvey Kellogg developed this further and created a version of the granola called Grape-Nuts. This became the first popular products to offer a discount coupon, and ushered in am era of cereals that provided a quick and conve­nient breakfast option for many. The trend of eating cereal took off particularly in the US and different versions were created for all segments of society, especially the youth. Ever since, they have been a nutritious alternative to a traditional breakfast.