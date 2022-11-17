ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approached the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders for consultations over the appointment of the new army chief.
Highly credible sources told The Nation that the Prime Minister Office has conveyed the message to PDM leaders on behalf of the prime minister who is in quarantine due to covid-19 at the PM House in Islamabad. PDM leaders were told to complete their consultation process in the next 48 hours and convey the findings to the PM Office.
PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who remained out of scene due to his ailment, is on rest, however, expected to contact other PDM leaders on the appointment of the new army chief. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif the other day had made it clear that the government has no favourite for the position of army chief and whosoever would be recommended in the summary according to seniority would be appointed as army chief.
However, the government sources say that a summary for the appointment of new army chief would be initiated either on 18th or 19th of November and the process would be completed before 27th November.
Incumbent Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is the tenth army chief of Pakistan Army, was appointed on 29th November 2016 by the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Gen Bajwa was given another extension of three years by former PM Imran Khan under the amended army act of Pakistan. His is going to retire on November 28, 2022