ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approached the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders for consul­tations over the appointment of the new army chief.

Highly credible sources told The Nation that the Prime Minister Of­fice has conveyed the message to PDM leaders on behalf of the prime minister who is in quarantine due to covid-19 at the PM House in Is­lamabad. PDM leaders were told to complete their consultation process in the next 48 hours and convey the findings to the PM Office.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who remained out of scene due to his ailment, is on rest, however, ex­pected to contact other PDM leaders on the appointment of the new army chief. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif the other day had made it clear that the government has no favourite for the position of army chief and who­soever would be recommended in the summary according to seniority would be appointed as army chief.

However, the government sources say that a summary for the appoint­ment of new army chief would be ini­tiated either on 18th or 19th of No­vember and the process would be completed before 27th November.

Incumbent Army Chief General Qa­mar Javed Bajwa, who is the tenth army chief of Pakistan Army, was ap­pointed on 29th November 2016 by the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Gen Bajwa was given another ex­tension of three years by former PM Imran Khan under the amended army act of Pakistan. His is going to retire on November 28, 2022