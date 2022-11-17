Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to completely wipe out the menace of terrorism.

In a statement on Thursday, he said our efforts will continue till the elimination of remnant elements.

The President strongly denounced the firing of terrorists in Bajaur. He paid tributes to the valiance of martyred security personnel.

The President said those rendering sacrifices are an asset of this nation.

Commiserating with the bereaved families, he prayed for the higher ranks of martyrs.