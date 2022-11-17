Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday turned around to bullish trend and gained 186.90 points, a positive change of 0.44 percent, closing at 42,983.75 against 42,796.85 points on the last working day. A total of 186,709,771 shares were traded during the day as compared to 188,664,158 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.663 billion against Rs7.411 billion on the last trading day. As many as 362 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 156 of them recorded gains and 181 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.