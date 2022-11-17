Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prestigious Gyeonggido Taekwondo Association (GTA) of Korea intending to cooperate in the development of matters of mutual interest of this sport in both the countries. The two agreed as partners for development in matters such as mutual health and to develop and execute joint projects. On Pakistan’s behalf, PTF President Col Waseem Janjua (R); Combaxx Sports CEO Omar Saeed and PTF Secretary Murtaza Bangash, Women Wing President Mrs Saba Shamim and executive member Farah Saeed were present at the MOU ceremony while from Korea, the notables present on the occasion were GTA President Kim Kyuengduk, executive director Kim Pyeong, GTA Director Moun Houisong and Chairperson Om Kan Gsop. The GTA has great organizational power from the 17 cities of the country. The entering of the MOU between this prestigious Korean Association and the PTF is a good augury for the development of taekwondo. Under the MOU, the two taekwondo federations will share information and other related plans aimed at enhancement of the game at each and every level with the view to improving the working of both federations in their respective arenas. Joint projects will be pursued together by both these federations so that they can see the light of day. They are also bound to share information when required regarding joint projects being pursued by the duo, exchange of visiting teams and persons between Pakistan and Korea, safeguarding each other rights and interests, exchanging information through means of communications available; and also focusing on areas which are underprivileged and under development. In the case of cultural exchange, the respective countries will bear their expenses, the content of the MOU says. Moreover, Taekwondo talent discovery, education support and visiting each other in time of need and other matters for mutual interest are also the objectives. It further reads: About the period and notice, the MoU says: the agreement is effective for two years from the date of the signature of the representative of each organization. The agreement is changed or amended through cooperation in the event of any cause for change in the contest of the agreement.