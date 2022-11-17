Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)Chairman Imran Khan’s divisional politics was an impediment to unity among the nation. Addressing to a press conf e r e n c e here, the JUI-F chief continued to criticise the PTI chief, saying that the country was being dragged towards a quagmire as the allegations were being levelled after “destroying the country’s economy”. He said Pakistan was being pushed towards difficulties, which made it lag behind in the comity of nations economically. He said the coalition government was trying to revive bit-by-bit the ties with other countries “damaged by Imran Khan”.