LAHORE - The Punjab province has taken a lead over other provinces by using drone technology to improve its policing system. In this connection, Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Wednes­day chaired a meeting and accorded approval to purchase 1200 drone cameras for the police and other departments.

In the meeting, a delegation of an eminent drone technology company Da-Jiang Innova­tions (DJI) gave a detailed briefing to the CM regarding improving different services through drone technology.

The delegation com­prised Mr. Lai Man Yuk, Mr. Colt Chen, Mr. Lumen XU, Mr. Honjingye Zhang, Mr Man Yuk Lai, Mr. Zhenwen Lian, Mr. Alistair KUNG. Former Federal Min­ister Moonis Elahi, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Principal Sec­retary to CM GM Sikandar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Capt. (Retd.) Asad Ullah Khan, Caretaker IG Police Kanwar Shahrukh, Secre­tary Agriculture, Secretary Irrigation, DG Res­cue-1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer, DG PDMA and concerned officials were present in the meet­ing. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the drone technology will be fully uti­lized for the public safety along with providing facilities to the masses. He vowed that he would make the policing system up to date through drone technology across the province. He said 1000 drone cameras will be purchased only for the police. “A modern policing system will be promoted with the help of drone technology that will help enhance the capacity-building of the patrolling police and will be enhanced”, he added. He informed that street crimes and other crimes will be overcome in the province with the help of drone technology. “The drone cameras will prove to be beneficial to bring the culprits and other elements in the stern grip of law with the help of latest drone technology and effective monitoring of rallies, processions especially during Muharram-ul-Haram and other religious festivals will be possible”. He said that a highly unpleasant incident occurred with a woman in 2021 adding that with the help of drone cameras such incidents can be prevented in future with the monitor­ing of parks and other rec­reational sites. The parks and recreational sites can be effectively monitored and any unpleasant incident can be immediately reported and the concerned departments will be able to give a timely response in this regard. He highlighted that with the help of night vision drone cam­eras the law & order situation can be improved during night time.

The CM informed that the advance informa­tion about floods can also be obtained with the help of drone technology and the flow of water in the rivers can be monitored 24 hours.

The concerned departments will be issued a red alert in the wake of flood conditions through the drone technology, he said. The re­lief activities especially provision of medicines and edibles to the affectees can also be benefit­ted through the drone technology, he added.