LAHORE - Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Punjab’s biggest winter family festival is being held in Jilani Park after 15 years and its opening will be held on Thursday (Nov 17). The festival will continue for a month while children, women and citizens will enjoy the event which contains the best food courts and restaurants for the tra­ditional cuisine of Lahore. Aslam Iqbal said this while addressing a press conference regarding the winter family festival at Jilani Park on Wednesday. Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jan, CCPO Gh­ulam Mahmood Dogar and DG PHA Zeeshan Javed were also present. The senior minister said that 20 to 25 thousand people would participate in the festival daily and the number of participants may increase to one lakh on weekends. He said security and other arrangements had been completed and it would be the best event in the history of the prov­ince. The purpose of organizing the mega event was to attract people to the parks and grounds,he added. Aslam Iqbal said that steps were being tak­en to beautify the entrance and exit points of La­hore. The work on improving Shahdara, Babusabu interchange and Gajumata entrances were in full swing. The underpass is designed to improve flow of traffic on the Gulshan Ravi Bund Road. The lighting system was being improved in city parks under a phased programme, he mentioned.