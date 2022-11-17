Share:

LAHORE - Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby’s all-round show took Bangladesh 1-0 up in the twomatch U19 T20 series against Pakistan. Rabby returned two for 15 and scored 38 off 25 as Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by five wickets at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Put into bat first, Pakistan managed 143 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Opener Basit Ali emerged as a top scorer from the home side as he hammered 36 runs off 25 with the help of four fours and a six. Pakistan captain Saad Baig also batted sensibly and contributed with significant 28 runs hitting one six and one four. Bangladesh’s Tanvir Ahammed was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 25 runs. Bangladesh though couldn’t start well and lost four wickets for 69 runs but at this crucial time, the solid innings from middle order batters Mohammad Shihab James and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby helped the visiting side reach home safely with three balls spare. Shihab James was the top scorer with unbeaten 41 runs off 33 balls that included two sixes and two fours while his partner Rabby also batted well and struck convincing 38 runs off 25 balls. Mohammad Zeeshan took two wickets for 24.