Share:

KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bil­awal Bhutto Zardari has said that with the reconstruction of damaged infra­structure, including houses, roads, and the irrigation system would generate employment opportunities and reduce the poverty ratio which has increased after heavy downpours and floods in the province.

“I want the provincial government to speed up the construction works that would serve as a source of employ­ment also,” he said while pressing over a high-level meeting here at CM House.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provin­cial ministers, advisors, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, provincial sec­retaries, and others.

The Chief Minister briefing the chair­man PPP said that Sindh was in dire need of $7.86 billion to reconstruct/overhaul the damaged infrastructure of the different sectors.

He added that the damage assessment and preliminary estimates showed that 55 percent of the total housing sector has been damaged worth Rs 570.167 billion.

Similarly, 10 percent of the educa­tion sector worth Rs 97.848 billion, 9 percent of each irrigation and road network worth Rs 94.781 billion and Rs 94.344 billion respectively, 5 per­cent of the local government’s water & sanitation of Rs 53.54 billion, one percent of water & sanitation of Pub­lic Health engineering Rs 9.872 billion, two percent of Health infrastructure worth Rs 21.934 billion, four percent of Livestock, poultry & fisheries worth Rs 46.053 billion, two percent of the road network of the local government of Rs 16.2 percent, and three percent others worth Rs 46.053 billion.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that COVID-19 followed by Floods 2022 has badly affected the provincial economy.

He added that the poverty ratio has been recorded at 43 percent with 75.5 percent in rural areas.

PPP chief urged the provincial govern­ment to finalize all the official proce­dures and mechanisms and start the re­construction of damaged infrastructure in all the damaged sectors. “This is the only way to create employment for the people and this is bound to reduce the poverty ratio,” he said.

The chief minister briefed the chair­man about the cabinet decision to start the construction of houses for which Rs 50 billion have been approved.

At this, Bilawal directed the CM to start construction latest by end of November.

He said that the entire kharif crop was washed away by the floods, therefore the people in the rural areas not only lost their houses but cash crops.

Bilawal said that the first relief the people of rural areas would feel was when they would be reimbursed the money, they spent on purchasing seed and urea for the Rabi crop. “They would heave a sign of relief when the crops are harvested,” he observed and went on to say that the start of con­struction work on the damaged infra­structure would create employment at various levels.

The Chairman PPP said that he would take up the case of Sindh again to the in­ternational community.

He hoped that they would help the Sindh government to rehabilitate the affected people. He said that he would again review the progress of the dis­bursement of money for seed and urea and starting of construction works at the end of this month.