The Lower House of the Parliament on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution expressing solidarity with Pakistan Army.

The resolution was moved in the National Assembly by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) disgruntled Member National Assembly (MNA) elected from Multan Ahmed Hassan Dehar to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army, which was unanimously approved.

Earlier, speaking in the National Assembly, Federal Minister for Railways and Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique announced to make Sukkur and DI Khan Airports an International Airports.

During the session, Rafique said that initial work on upgradation of Sukkur and DI Khan airports has been completed. He said that the airports were built purely on political basis.