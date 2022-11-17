Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 50 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs222.41 against the previous day’s closing of Rs221.91. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs225.4 and Rs227.65, respectively. The price of the Euro against the rupee increased by 56 paisa to close at Rs231.41 against the previous close of Rs230.85. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.59, whereas an increase of Rs1.91 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs264.34 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs262.43. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 16 paisa and 12 paisa to close at Rs60.55 and Rs59.15, respectively.