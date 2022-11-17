Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Wednesday condemned attack on police van at Wanda Shohab Khel area district Lakki Marwat. In a condolence message, Barrister Saif said, “Such cowardice attack cannot suppress our courage and will to eliminate terrorism.” He said that the KP Chief Minister has taken notice of the incident. It is worth mentioning here that six police personnel were killed when unidentified miscreants opened fire on their vehicle at Wanda Shohab Khel of Lakki Marwat early morning. As a result, ASI Alam Din, LHC Zubair, Constable Mehmood Khan (FC), constable Ahmed Noor (DFC) Usman Ali (FRP) and driver Dil Jan were martyred. IGp takes strict notice of attack; pays visit to crime scene Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mauzam Jah Insari on Wednesday took strong notice of target killing of six police officials in district Lakki Marwat and paid an emergency visit to crime scene.