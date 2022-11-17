Share:

ISLAMABAD - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday said that the investigation against banks involved in currency manipulation would be completed by the end current month. The Committee on Finance and Revenue, which met under the chair of Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, has discussed the exchange rate manipulation issue. The committee was briefed about actions taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) against earned treasuries of eight banks for exorbitant profits. The committee showed its reservations regarding slow pace of inquiry. The SBP Deputy Governor Inayat Hussain assured the committee that the process is in closing stages, various banks have been charged, and it will be concluded by the end of current month. Furthermore, the SBP has tightened monitoring and no further complaints regarding manipulation are coming to them. The committee reiterated that it expects strict punishment and fines will be meted out to accused banks. The SBP deputy governor informed the committee that SBP is investigating the matter. He further informed that the SBP had started investigation against eight banks regarding the role of further private banks in exchange rate manipulation. However, now more banks are also being investigated in this matter. The commercial banks had started charging extra dollar from the customers few months earlier after the banks had faced shortage of dollars. The deputy governor has also briefed the committee on the currency value. He informed the local currency is under pressure due to shortage of dollars in the market. Outflow of the dollar is higher than the inflow, which resulted in higher dollar value. He was optimistic that situation would improve in next couple of months. He further informed that current account deficit had swelled to $18 billion in last fiscal year. However, the government had controlled the deficit at $2.1 billion during first quarter (July to September) of the ongoing financial year. The committee members have expressed displeasure over the absence of the SBP governor from the committee meeting. They have raised concerns over the delay in investigation against private banks involved in currency manipulation. They have asked when the government will bring the dollar value to below Rs200 as announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar few weeks ago. The committee was also briefed regarding steps taken by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) regarding allocation of funds and essential items provided to the flood affectees. The committee showed its displeasure over non-presence of NDMA chairman. It also showed dissatisfaction over non-availability of accurate data regarding flood affectees. Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) president also briefed the committee regarding ZTBL operations and performance. The committee showed apprehensions regarding unsatisfactory performance of bank. It also showed its concern regarding reports of victimisation of some employees of ZTBL. The committee said that it wants ZTBL to get its affairs in order and brief the committee again after rectification of outstanding issues. The meeting of the Committee on Finance and Revenue was presided over by its Chairperson Mr Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh and attended by members of National Assembly (MNAs) Ms Nafisa Shah, Ch Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Engr Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Mr Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Chaudhary Khalid Javed and Mr Khalid Hussain Magsi. The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance Mr Tariq Bajwa, secretary Ministry of Finance, president ZTBL and other government officers.