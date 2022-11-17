Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the presidential reference on the Reko Diq agreement till Thursday. A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Jamaal Khan Mandokhel heard the presidential reference filed in the case. The president — on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had filed the reference to seek the top court’s opinion on the Rekodiq settlement agreement. During the course of proceedings, Balochistan government’s lawyer Salahuddin Ahmad said that 25 percent share of the total capital received from Rekodiq project belonged to Balochistan government. Out of 25% of the capital, 15% would be held by the holding and offshore company of Balochistan, he added. He said that Balochistan government would get 25% capital, 5% royalty, CSR and jobs facility. The Chief Justice asked when would the Rekodiq project be completed? The counsel said that feasibility studies of the Rekodiq project would begin in two and a half years, and formal work would begin in the next five years.