Share:

Chairperson of Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production Khalida Ateeb on Thursday presided over a meeting at the Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM).

The meeting was attended by other members of the Committee while the Senator Saifullah Niazi participated in the meeting through webcam.

Executive Director PIM Muhammad Syed Ul Haque briefed the Senate body in detail about the functioning, performance and challenges being faced by the institution.

He informed the Committee that the institute had been imparting management training, management education and management consulting. About the financial affairs of the institute, the ED informed that although the PIM was government funded however the institute was now covering 60% of its expenses from its own generated revenue.

He said the institute introduced 13 new training programs during the year 2021-2022. About 265 training programs were carried out which were participated by 2498 candidates during the year 2021-2022, he told.

The Senate body members stressed upon increasing the marketing of trainings being imparted by the PIM.

The Executive Director PIM said the institute could perform better if it be made an independent body through an Act. He apprised the Senate body that PIM required approval from HEC for degree awarding charter and space for its regional office in Islamabad.

The Chairperson of the Committee assured that the Committee would submit the recommendations for the betterment of PIM.