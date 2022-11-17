Share:

KARACHI - Chairperson of Senate Stand­ing Committee on Industries and Production Khalida Atteb here on Wednesday formed Sub-Commit­tee of three Senators to gather detailed information on Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) issues by regu­lar sessions with office bearers of workers’ unions and the manage­ment, and submit the findings to the Committee within next two months.

During a meeting at PSM, the Committee appointed Senator Fida Muhammad as Convener of the Sub-committee, having two other members Senators Atta-ur-Rehman and Zeeshan Khanzada as its members. The meeting was also attended by PSM’s Chief Exec­utive Officer Dr. Saifuddin Junejo, top management team and office bearers of eight labor unions of PSM. The main issues discussed in the meeting were the retrench­ment of employees till date, induc­tion of new manpower on contract and daily wages, and revival and privatization of gigantic public sector steel mill, which is in crisis and non-productive since 2012. The workers’ representatives from different unions of PSM gave their feedback and suggestions amid reservations on the retrenchment of the workers.

The PSM’s CEO, who has recently been posted, briefed the Senators about the manpower and privati­zation status, and the future plans. The Chairperson of the Commit­tee assured that the Senate body would do everything possible for the good of PSM employees, the or­ganization and the country.