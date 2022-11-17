Share:

MADRID - Shakira has decided to not perform at the grand opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup citing personal reasons. The Waka Waka hitmaker has changed her mind about her appearance at the upcoming ceremony due to personal reasons as per Marca Magazine. The Spanish news outlet reported that the claim was made on the show El programa de Ana Rosa that the Columbian singer stepped back from the world’s biggest football tournament. “It’s been confirmed to me that Shakira will not perform at the opening ceremony, but they won’t say if she will have another role throughout the World Cup,” the outlet quoted Adriana Dorronsoro. Sandra Aladro, another contributor to the Telecinco program, also confirmed the news after speaking to Shakira’s entourage. “They have confirmed that she won’t be performing,” Aladro said. “She was going to be a guest performer, now she will have to send a statement to explain everything.” Shakira has previously set the stage on fire at the opening ceremony of the iconic event three times in 2006, 2010, and 2014.