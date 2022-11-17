Share:

Despite a ‘threatening call’, Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday vowed to accord a warm welcome to PTI chief Imran Khan upon his arrival in Rawalpindi to lead Haqeqi Azadi March towards Islamabad.

The Rawalpindi police received a threatening call on Central Police Office (CPO) official number, informing them about a possible attack on Sheikh Rasheed. The caller identified himself as Irshad Ansari.

Sheikh Rasheed said, following the ‘threatening call’, he has been asked to limit political activities.

Rasheed said a drone from Islamabad daily comes for surveillance of Lal Haveli. “I have asked the shooter to take it down if it comes again.”

On Wednesday, Rashid Shafiq, in a statement, said that a case of threatening call for former interior minister and AML chief was being registered at Civil Lines police station. Meanwhile, the police also launched an investigation into the matter.

Earlier in September, Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief claimed that he received a ‘threatening call’ on his residence Lal Haveli’s landline number.