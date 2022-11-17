Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minis­ter Syed Murad Ali Shah approved Rs50 billion for the construction of damaged houses for flood-affected people.

“Each and every owner of the dam­aged house would be given Rs 50,000 to start construction, and when the construction would reach the plinth level the remaining amount of Rs250,000 would be transferred to his bank account to complete the con­struction,” the CM decided in consul­tation with the cabinet members.

This was disclosed by Minister Information Sharjeel Inam Memon while addressing a press confer­ence at Sindh Archives Building on Wednesday. It may be noted that the meeting was held at CM House and was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief sec­retary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, and other concerned secretaries.

Sharjeel Memon shared the decisions taken by the cabinet. CM Advisor on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan apprised the cabinet that 3.6 million acres of standing crops had been damaged in the recent floods and the farmers had suffered losses worth Rs 421 billion. Wassan said that it was agreed to begin with the provision of free wheat seed for which Rs.13.5 billion were required. He added that the Sindh govt provided Rs8.39 billion while the federal govt was contributing Rs4.7 billion.

Talking about the mechanism to re­imburse the funds of Rs5000 per acre, Wassan said that Taluka and district committees were formed. A Provincial Committee is established at DG, Agri­culture Extension.

The review meeting of flood re­sponse chaired by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari a committee comprising the CM Advisor for Ag­riculture, Minister Information, and Minister for Local Govt was formed.

The committee held a preliminary meeting on November 15 and was of the view that in order to expedite the processes, an additional layer of the committee may be incorporated at Tappa level where, Tapedars, Field As­sistants of Agriculture,

Members of District Council and Notables may be added who would help in data collection. The cabinet di­rected the agriculture dept to collect the data at the earliest so that funds could be provided to the growers.

The cabinet approved Rs 50 billion for Sindh People’s Housing for Flood affectees (SPFH) to be used for Retro­spective Financing for spending the amount on fully damaged houses for the time being so that project may start disbursement till the World Bank financing was available.

The cabinet decided that the funds for the owner of a damaged house would be given Rs 50,000 for start­ing the construction. When the con­struction would attain the plinth level the remaining amount of Rs 250,000 would be disbursed.

The cabinet decided to engage well-reputed NGOs so that the entire pro­cess could be made transparent.

It may be noted that 1.7 million houses have been damaged by the flood and the construction of all the damaged houses would cost Rs 160 billion, of them the World Bank has pledged Rs 110 billion, and the re­maining amount is being arranged by the provincial government from the federal government and through sources and donors.

Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh pre­senting the village electrification agen­da in the cabinet said that the Sindh government was continuously taking necessary measures for the electrifica­tion of villages under the Annual Devel­opment Program and the main criteria of the selection of villages for electri­fication include the villages having a population of 100 souls and above; the villages having a maximum of 4 Kms from existing 11 KV line and preference would be given to villages within half kilometer distance from HT line.

The cabinet was told that HESCO has been given Rs 6609.161 million for the electrification of 10,890 villag­es of them HESCO has provided elec­tricity to 5108 villages at a cost of Rs 5613.593 million, electrification work was in progress in 337 villages for Rs 754.204 million and electrification or­der for 5445 villages for Rs 6367.797 million were under feasibility stage