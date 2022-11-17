Share:

PESHAWAR - Six policemen were martyred as they were ambushed by Tehreek-e-Taliban militants in Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday, amid the increasing incidents of violence in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was also among those martyred in Wednesday’s attack. The clashes between TTP militants and security forces and police have witnessed a surge in recent weeks, following a suspension of peace talks between the government and TTP leadership. Several rounds of talks took place between a Pakistan-sponsored Jirga of tribal elders and TTP commanders in Afghanistan in recent months. However, the talks remain inconclusive so far as both parties have neither announced ceasefire officially, nor the acceptance of each other’s demands so far. On Wednesday, the militants opened fire on the policemen near Wanda Shahabkhel in Lakki Marwat. According to officials, the police party was on their way to a weekly cattle market to perform security duties when they were attacked.As a result, ASI Ilm Din, LHC Parvez Khan, and constables Ali Usman, Dil Jan, Ahmad Nawaz, and Mehmood were martyred. According to the officials, the attackers took the weapons and bullet-proof vests of the martyred cops with them. Later, a large contingent of cops led by District Police Officer Ziauddin Ahmed arrived in the area and began a search operation. “Later, police seized the attackers’ motorcycles and recovered the bullet-proof jackets they had stolen from cops,” an official said. The funeral prayers for the martyred cops were held at the Tajazai Police Lines. Meanwhile, spokesman for the TTP Muhammad Khurasani shared a statement with media persons and said that the police team coming to Shahbkhel village of Lakki Marwat for a raid were ambushed by the TTP militants and as a result, six cops lost their lives. He added that the Taliban militants also got five machineguns and bullets before escaping.