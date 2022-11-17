Share:

HYDERABAD - The meeting of the ad­mission committee of Uni­versity of Sindh Jamshoro was held here on Wednes­day under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mu­hammad Siddique Kalhoro. According to the university spokesman, the meeting set a 30 percent score as pass­ing score/ cutoff line for admissions to various bach­elor degree programmes for the academic year 2023. A total of 17077 candidates have become eligible for admission to more than 70 bachelor degree disciplines at the University of Sindh after the criteria set for the enrollments by the ad­mission committee. During the meeting, the Director Sindh University Testing Center Dr.Aftab Chandio gave a briefing about the results of the phase wise entry test held on October 30 and November 6 respec­tively. He informed that a total of 19,348 candidates participated in both phas­es of the entrance test. He said”With 30 percent score 17077 candidates will be eligible for admissions, while 18639 candidates will be eligible for admis­sions if 25 percent score was fixed and 19180 can­didates will be eligible for admissions if 20 percent score was set.” He informed that Hyderabad remained the highest scoring district among all districts of the province including Karachi and other provinces. Dr. Af­tab Chandio informed that a total of 99 candidates hail­ing from Punjab, KPK, Balo­chistan and Gilgit-Baltistan secured 30 percent marks. After briefing, the meeting unanimously approved to set the passing marks at 30 percent. The Vice Chancel­lor said that currently, com­pared to last year, 1,000 more admissions to bach­elor degree programmes were expected, due to the opening up of nine new job-oriented disciplines.