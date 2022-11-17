Share:

KARACHI - Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen on Wednesday had a call-on meeting with the Minister of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan Ma­dat Guliyev on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2022) here and discussed areas of mutual cooperation.

On arrival, the minister welcomed the dignitary in IDEAS 2022, said a news release here received. Tareen said Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoyed cordial and brotherly relations. While mentioning deep-rooted mutual relations, the Minister reassured the visiting dignitary of Pakistan’s whole-hearted sup­port to defend the sovereignty and defence of Azer­baijan. Federal Minister for Defence Production mentioned that there were areas of joint venture to enhance mutual cooperation in defence production. Israr Tareen emphasized the importance of collabo­ration between the two countries.