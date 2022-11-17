Share:

ISLAMABAD - The security forces killed a terrorist while two Pakistan Army soldiers also embraced martyrdom during a gunfight with terrorists in Bajaur District of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, according to a press release issued by the military’s media wing on Wednesday. A press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) revealed the identity of the martyrs as 33-year-old Naik Taj Muhammad from Kohat and 30-year-old Lance Naik Imtiaz Khan from Malakand. “On the night of 15/16 November 2022, fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Hilal Khel, Bajaur District. During the intense exchange of fire, one terrorist got killed,” said the press release. It said that weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.