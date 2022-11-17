Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard former prime minister Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments in the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance by the government. A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case. During the course of proceedings, Imran Khan’s counsel Khawaja Haris while continuing his arguments on the 20th hearing said that a public official was a holder of public trust and accountable. If a public official committed corruption, public trust was undermined, he added. He argued that he was talking about the Constitution and not on assumptions. The responsibility of the court was to protect fundamental human rights, he added. Khawaja Haris said that the Contempt of Court Act was brought in 2012 which was invalidated by the Supreme Court. The contempt of court law was struck down by the court on the incompetence of the legislators regarding violation of human rights, he added. On this, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan inquired that he (Haris) was trying to say that the law made against basic human rights could be thrown away on the incompetence of parliamentarians. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the contempt of court law was invalidated not because of incompetence but because of partiality. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked where was it written that the law was invalidated due to lack of competence of parliamentarians.