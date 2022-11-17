Share:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday welcomed the agreement reached by parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"I welcome the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine," Guterres said in a tweet.

"The initiative demonstrates the importance of discreet diplomacy in finding multilateral solutions," he added.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which had been paused in February due to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The parties were negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond its Nov. 19 deadline.

More than 10 million tons of grain have been exported from Ukraine since Aug. 1, according to the UN.