ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf’s deni­al to the allegations of Dubai-based business­man Umar Farooq Za­hoor about purchase of Toshakhana presents gifted to for­mer prime minister Imran Khan by the Saudi Royal family, raises more questions over the alleged shady financial deal.

A day earlier, the Toshakhana case that involves the issue of sale of state gifts by ex-premier Khan again came into the limelight when Zahoor in a TV inter­view claimed that he bought an expen­sive Graff wristwatch along with other items directly from the close aides of the opposition party leader and his wife for $2 million.

The watch set had an approximate worth of Rs 280 million at the time of sale in 2019, which was gifted to Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman during his visit as the prime min­ister. Khan himself in a twitter post de­nied the allegations. The PTI leaders and close aides to party chief including Fawad Chaudhry, Dr Shireen Mazari and Zulfi Bukhari in a presser also refuted the charges and said that the costly pres­ents were never sold to the businessman. Chaudhry said that the watch was sold in the Pakistani market contrary to the claim of Zahoor that Farah Khan, a close friend of Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, had handed over the same to him in Dubai and received the payment in cash.

The claim raises many questions about the sale of state gifts. If the cost­ly present was not sold to Zahoor that is now being labelled by PTI as “notori­ous and wanted person”, then how did he succeed to get the watch and from where he purchased it?

The PTI leadership remained offen­sive on the allegations of the business­man but the opposition party has so far not given exact details about this finan­cial deal. There is no satisfactory answer from Chairman PTI Khan and his party as to who was the actual person or the dealer that purchased the costly gifts that Khan retained from the Toshakhana (state depository) after paying 20 per­cent of their total cost as determined by the federal government.

The Cabinet Division had valued the price of the watch set at approximate­ly Rs 100 million and the ex-premier af­ter paying 20 percent of the total deter­mined value sold it in the local market for approximately Rs 57 million, accord­ing to the details provided by PTI