Share:

NUSA DUA - Washington and allies said Wednesday they will investigate a deadly strike in Poland before deciding next steps, with US President Joe Biden saying it was “unlikely” the missile was fired from Russia. “We agreed to support Poland’s investigation into the explosion,” Biden told reporters after a hastily arranged gathering of allies on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali, Indonesia. “We’re going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened... and then we’re going to collectively determine our next step,” added Biden after talks with G7 and other European leaders. Asked if the missile, which killed two people in a village near the Ukrainian border, had been fired from Russia, Biden said there was “preliminary information that contests that”. “It’s unlikely... that it was fired from Russia. But we’ll see.” The explosion in Poland, a NATO member, immediately sparked concerns that the alliance might be drawn into Russia’s nearly nine-month war against Westernbacked Ukraine. But the White House and allies have reacted cautiously, and Polish President Andrzej Duda also sought to calm tensions, saying there is no “unequivocal evidence” for where the missile came from and that he saw it as an “isolated” incident. “Nothing indicates to us that there will be more,” he said. The foreign ministry earlier summoned Russia’s ambassador to Warsaw to give “immediate detailed explanations” over the strike.