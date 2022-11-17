Share:

US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel while briefing the newsmen in Washington on Wednesday said that US values our longstanding cooperation with Pakistan

US State Department principal deputy spokesperson said that the United States has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests and that remains unchanged.

When asked that former prime minister Imran Khan has backed out of his allegations when he (Imran) said he no longer blame the US administration for removing him from power, Vedant Patel said that as we’ve previously said, there has – there is not and there has never been a truth to these allegations.

He said that we don’t have a position on one political candidate of a party versus another. We support peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles. And ultimately, we will not let propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation get in the way of any bilateral relationship, including our valued bilateral partner with Pakistan.

He said that the US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan. It has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to our interests not just in the region, but also the world more broadly.