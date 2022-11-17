Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal minister for National Food Security and research tariq Bashir Cheema on Wednesday said that the World Bank will provide financial support to the floods and rains affected farmers. “We are trying our utmost to provide relief and assistance to the flood affected the poor farmers, and help them in rehabilitation,” said the minister in a meeting with World Bank regional Director for Sustainable Development, John a roome. appreciating the support extended by the World Bank for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected farmers, tariq Bashir Cheema said that the natural calamity was unforeseen and the affected farmers need a helping hand to recover and return to normal. additional Secretary muhammad asif said that Benazir income Support Programme (BiSP) database can help identify the farmers for the targeted subsidy. moreover, the National Flood response Coordination Centre (NFrCC) has developed a digital application which can help in delivering to the farmers. tariq Bashir emphasised on enhancing coordination among federal government, provincial governments, the World Bank and other stakeholders to provide relief and help to the needy on most urgent basis. While talking about the World Banks’s Board meeting in December, John a roome said that the World Bank plans to provide Pakistan financial support of $1.3 billion for emergency, agriculture and housing relief. tariq Bashir Cheema assured full support from the ministry for the projects and initiatives by the World Bank in Pakistan. He said that relief and assistance to the farming community will help in achieving food security.